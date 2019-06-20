El precio del petróleo de Texas (WTI) protagonizó un fuerte ascenso este jueves al subir un 6% (3,24 dólares) y a las 15.15 el barril cotizaba a 57 dólares en la Bolsa de Nueva York, tras las críticas del presidente Donald Trump a Irán por la crisis en Oriente Medio.
Irán anunció este jueves el derribo de un avión no tripulado de Estados Unidos, dedicado a operaciones de espionaje, cerca del estrecho de Ormuz, donde se registraron varios incidentes en el último mes.
El dron entró en el espacio aéreo iraní en las primeras horas de este jueves, sobrevolando la región de Koohe Mobarak, en la provincia meridional de Hormozgan, informaron los Guardianes de la Revolución en un comunicado.
El Pentágono negó que el aparato no tripulado derribado cuando sobrevolaba el estrecho de Ormuz, un dron MQ-4C Triton, se encontrara en el espacio aéreo de Irán, como denunció Teherán.
"Los informes que apuntan que la aeronave se encontraba sobre Irán son falsos", aseguró en un comunicado divulgado este jueves el capitán Bill Urban, portavoz del Mando Central de las Fuerzas Armadas (CentCom), responsable de las operaciones en Oriente Medio.
Posteriormente, el presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, publicó un mensaje en Twitter en el que dijo: "Irán cometió un gran error!", lo que ha aumentado los temores de un conflicto en la zona.
Iran made a very big mistake!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 de junio de 2019
La tensión en el Golfo Pérsico, donde reside más del 20% de la producción mundial de petróleo, ha generado temor entre los inversores a restricciones de crudo en el futuro puesto que por la zona del conflicto es el mayor paso de petroleros del mundo.
También apoyaron la subida del precio del petróleo las expectativas de que la Reserva Federal de los Estados Unidos podría reducir los tipos de interés en su próxima reunión, estimulando el crecimiento en el mayor país consumidor de petróleo del mundo, y una caída en los inventarios de crudo de los Estados Unidos.
