El fotógrafo de la agencia de noticias estadounidense Associated Press ha sido premiado por una serie de instantáneas "conmovedoras" que "adentra al público en las vidas de los mayores de España".

Fotografía de archivo fechada el 18 de mayo de 2016 que muestra al fotoperiodista Emilio Morenatti.
Fotografía de archivo fechada el 18 de mayo de 2016 que muestra al fotoperiodista Emilio Morenatti. José Luis Cereijido / EFE

Nueva York

Actualizado:

El fotógrafo español Emilio Morenatti fue galardonado este viernes con el premio Pulitzer al mejor reportaje fotográfico por sus instantáneas tomadas a los ancianos en España durante la pandemia del coronavirus.

Morenatti, fotógrafo de la agencia de noticias estadounidense Associated Press (AP), fue premiado por una serie de instantáneas "conmovedoras" que "adentra al público en las vidas de los mayores de España" que se enfrentaban a la epidemia, según el jurado de los premios .

El español superó así al fotógrafo del New York Times Tyler Hicks, y al equipo de la agencia Getty Images, a quien la organización de los Pulitzer nombró como finalistas en esta categoría.

Durante la emisión de los galardones, que fueron anunciados telemáticamente, se destacó una fotografía en la que Morenatti plasmó el beso en una residencia de una pareja de ancianos a través de una cortina de plástico, protegidos además por mascarillas y que entrelazan unos brazos cubiertos de largos guantes.

No es la primera vez que una importante institución reconoce el trabajo de este fotógrafo de 52 años nacido en Zaragoza y que creció en Cádiz, puesto que en 2009 recibió el premio FotoPres tras abordar la violencia de género en Pakistán, y en 2012 una de sus instantáneas recibió el tercer premio en la categoría de asuntos contemporáneos del World Press Photo.

Recientemente, la agencia AP destacó el trabajo de Morenatti con un artículo en el que el propio fotógrafo habló de la experiencia del último año, en el que aseguró que, pese a haber resultado gravemente herido durante su carrera y haber sido secuestrado en una zona de conflicto, nunca se sintió "tan vulnerable" como lo hizo durante esas "primera semanas cubriendo la pandemia en España".

"Tuvimos que improvisar cómo se cubría la historia en condiciones que exigían soluciones a problemas que aún no entendíamos por completo, algo que ya viví cuando trabajaba en zonas de conflicto", subrayó.

