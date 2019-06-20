Los funcionarios portugueses podrán ausentarse de su puesto de trabajo de forma justificada para acompañar a sus hijos menores de 12 años en su primer día de clase a partir del próximo año lectivo.
La medida fue promulgada por el presidente de la República, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, una semana después de ser aprobada por el Ejecutivo socialista en consejo de ministros, lo que permitirá que entre en vigor en septiembre.
Este nuevo régimen se aplicará a todos los trabajadores de la Administración Pública central, regional y local, a los que se les concederá un día entero de permiso.
La intención inicial del Ejecutivo era decretar un permiso de tres horas por menor a cada funcionario siempre que no se produjera un "perjuicio grave" en el normal funcionamiento del servicio público, pero las fuerzas sindicales lo consideraron insuficiente y decidió avanzar con un día entero sin condiciones.
La medida, que busca "promover un mayor equilibrio entre la vida personal y profesional" y "mejorar el índice de bienestar de los trabajadores", está integrada en el programa de conciliación del Gobierno portugués. Además de incentivar un mayor equilibrio entre la vida y el trabajo, el programa busca "promover una mayor igualdad entre mujeres y hombres", según el Gobierno.
En la nota en la que anunció la promulgación de la norma, Rebelo de Sousa señaló que "espera que puedan ser creadas las condiciones para un régimen idéntico para los trabajadores del sector privado".
