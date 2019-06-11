Público
'The New York Times' deja de publicar viñetas en su edición internacional tras la polémica con una de Trump y Netanyahu

El diario dejará de publicarlas desde el 1 de julio. El pasado 25 de abril, el mandatario norteamericano aparecía en una caricatura como un ciego guiado por un perro con la cara del israelí, lo que causó mucha polémica y las disculpas del 'Times'.

Viñeta retirada de 'The New York Times'.

La viñeta con Trump y Netanyahu retirada por 'The New York Times'.

El diario The New York Times ha anunciado este lunes que dejará de publicar viñetas en su edición internacional desde el 1 de julio tras la polémica en la que se vio envuelto hace dos meses por una viñeta protagonizada por Donald Trump y Benjamin Netanyahu, el pasado 25 de abril, en la que el mandatario norteamericano aparecía como un ciego guiado por un perro con la cara del israelí. La presión del Gobierno estadounidense y del israelí entonces obligó al rotativo a disculparse.

Además, la caricatura llegó a ser retirada por el periódico por considerarla "antisemita". "La edición impresa internacional del pasado jueves incluye un chiste antisemita (...). La imagen es ofensiva y publicarla fue un error de criterio", explicó el rotativo.

El responsable de Opinión del TimesJames Bennet, explicó que el diario había estado considerando durante un año situar la edición internacional con la local, que tampoco tiene viñetas

Asimismo, el rotativo ha decidido dejar de trabajar con dos caricaturistas que hasta ahora publicaban en la edición internacional, Patrick Chappatte and Heng Kim Song. Precisamente el primero de ellos ha criticado la medida tomada por el Times: "Todos estos años de trabajo queden ensombrecidos por un solo dibujo que no debería haber sido jamás publicado en el mejor periódico del mundo".

"Estos últimos años, algunos de los mejores dibujantes de la prensa de EEUU han perdido su trabajo porque sus editores les encontraban demasiado críticos con Trump", continúa, según informa la agencia AFP. "Quizás deberíamos empezar a preocuparnos. Y rebelarnos.".

