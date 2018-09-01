La actriz estadounidense Vanessa Márquez, conocida por la serie "Urgencias", murió el viernes a los 49 años por disparos de la policía cuando desenfundó una arma de aire comprimido que parecía una pistola real, según informó Los Angeles Times. Tras recibir una llamada del casero de la actriz, agentes del Departamento de Policía de esa ciudad, situada a unos quince kilómetros al noreste del centro de Los Ángeles, acudieron al apartamento de la artista para comprobar que se encontraba bien.
Según el relato de las autoridades, Márquez estaba teniendo convulsiones cuando los agentes llegaron al apartamento.Los Angeles Times asegura que, recientemente, la actriz había dicho en las redes sociales que había tenido problemas por padecer espasmos y ser celíaca. Los policías y un psiquiatra hablaron con ella durante más de noventa minutos para convencerla de que aceptara recibir ayuda, pero, siempre de acuerdo a la versión de las autoridades, la artista no se mostró dispuesta a cooperar.
Los agentes consideraron que quizá tenía problemas mentales y que parecía incapaz de cuidarse a sí misma. En un momento dado, Márquez cogió lo que parecía una pistola real y apuntó a los policías, que reaccionaron disparando a la actriz. Posteriormente, los agentes se dieron cuenta de que se trataba de una pistola de aire comprimido, conocida en EEUU como 'BB gun', que dispara pequeñas bolas de plástico o metal.
Marquez falleció tras ser trasladada a un hospital.
La actriz interpretó a la enfermera Wendy Goldman entre 1994 y 1997 en la famosa serie de médicos 'Urgencias'. También formó parte del elenco de 'Lecciones inolvidables' (1988), cinta protagonizada por Edward James Olmos. La intérprete volvió a aparecer en los medios el año pasado, cuando acusó a George Clooney de haber ayudado a que la pusieran en "la lista negra" por haber hablado de presuntas situaciones de acoso en la serie 'Urgencias'. Clooney negó esas acusaciones.
