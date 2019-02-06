John Bolton, el asesor de Seguridad Nacional del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ofreció este miércoles una exención de sanciones a aquellos generales y militares venezolanos de alto rango que rompan con el presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.
"Estados Unidos considerará una exención de sanciones para cualquier oficial militar venezolano de alto rango que defienda la democracia y reconozca al Gobierno constitucional del presidente Juan Guaidó", reconocido por EE.UU. y otras naciones como el mandatario legítimo de Venezuela, aseguró Bolton. "Si no, el círculo financiero internacional se les cerrará completamente. ¡Tomen la decisión correcta!", añadió el asesor de Trump en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
Estados Unidos mantiene sanciones contra varios militares venezolanos, entre ellos el teniente general del Ejército, Gerardo José Izquierdo Torres, y el general de división de la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana, Fabio Enrique Zavarse Pabón; además de contra el titular de Defensa del país, Vladimir Padrino López.
El Gobierno de Trump lleva más de una semana pidiendo a los militares y fuerzas de seguridad venezolanas que rompan con Maduro y apoyen a Guaidó, un paso que la Casa Blanca considera crucial para avanzar hacia una transición en Venezuela.
La semana pasada, Bolton aseguró que "los militares venezolanos de menor rango son profundamente conscientes de las desesperadas condiciones económicas en el país, y están buscando formas de apoyar al Gobierno de la Asamblea Nacional".
Trump ha advertido de que "todas las opciones están sobre la mesa" para responder en caso de que Maduro no acepte entregar el poder a Guaidó
El asesor de Trump opinó entonces que ese sentimiento lo comparten "los oficiales de rango medio", y aseguró que la Casa Blanca está "al tanto de contactos significativos entre oficiales generales y simpatizantes de la Asamblea Nacional". Trump ha advertido de que "todas las opciones están sobre la mesa" para responder en caso de que Maduro no acepte entregar el poder a Guaidó.
La crisis política que vive Venezuela se agravó luego de que Guaidó, jefe del Parlamento venezolano, se proclamara presidente encargado el pasado 23 de enero ante la "usurpación" que, considera, hizo Maduro de la Presidencia.
Maduro se impuso con holgura en las elecciones anticipadas de mayo de 2019, a las que no se presentó el grueso de la oposición por tener a sus principales partidos o políticos inhabilitados y por considerar esos comicios fraudulentos.
