Las ciudades del mundo se llenan de banderas que reivindican los derechos del colectivos LGTBI. Tras la suspensión de los desfiles de 2020 por la pandemia, las marchas vuelven a llenarse de color, alegría y orgullo.

Madrid

  • Las mujeres comparten un momento mientras participan en la Marcha de Liberación Queer en la ciudad de Nueva York,

    Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

    Nueva York, Estados Unidos

    Dos mujeres se besan mientras participan en la Marcha de Liberación Queer en Estados Unidos.

  • Reuters

    Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos

    La Drag Queen Vivienne Vita se presenta en el primer Eastside LGBTQ + Pride Orgullo Fest y realiza un show en marcha.

    El Salvador

    Una persona del desfile sonríe a la cámara luciendo un vestido con alas con los colores del colectivo LGTBIQ.

  • Edgard Garrido/Reuters 

    Ciudad de México

    Las banderas de colores lucen con orgullo en México, uno de los países con más asesinatos homófobos contabilizados.

    Toronto, Canadá

    Una pareja se lanza de la mano en la capital de Canadá para reivindicar el día del desfile del orgullo ondeando la bandera trans.

  • Umit Bektas/Reuters

    Estambul, Turquía

    Los manifestantes marchan mientras intentan reunirse para un desfile del Orgullo, que fue prohibido por las autoridades locales.

  • Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

    París, Francia

    El centro de la ciudad del amor se llena de orgullo en una multitudinaria manifestación que reclama los derechos del colectivo LGTBIQ. 

  • Reuters

    Barcelona, España

    La capital catalana celebra una multitudinaria marcha por las calles de la ciudad.

