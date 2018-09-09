Ábalos: "Que haya políticos presos no ayuda a normalizar la situación"

El ministro de Fomento y secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, ha asegurado que el hecho de "que haya políticos presos no ayuda en un proyecto de normalización, de concordia".
"Son elementos que se deberían superar", ha dicho Ábalos en una entrevista al programa Preguntes freqüents de TV3, que a su vez ha subrayado la responsabilidad y consecuencias a las que se enfrentaban los líderes soberanistas.
"Creo que no les pilló por sorpresa. Creo que son responsables. Eran conscientes, por tanto, de la situación en que estaban, la que se encontrarían. Lo continúan siendo. De algunas de sus manifestaciones se desprende la asunción de esta responsabilidad", ha dicho.
El ministro también defendió "perfeccionar el autogobierno" catalán, y dotar a la comunidad de un nuevo Estatut. "Es importante que la sociedad catalana encuentre un punto de encuentro, de convergencia. Y a nosotros nos parece que ese entendimiento es perfeccionar el autogobierno", dijo Ábalos.
Un nuevo Estatut
Preguntado por la propuesta de referéndum sobre el autogobierno propuesto por el líder del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha hablado de la posibilidad de dialogar un nuevo Estatut: "Ahora Catalunya adolece de un Estatut compartido y ratificado", tras los recortes del TC, ha dicho.
"Seguramente, no satisfaría a ninguna de las partes, pero lo que tenemos que encontrar es un punto de convergencia, porque lo importante es mantener la convivencia democrática", ha destacado Ábalos, que ha subrayado el empeño del Gobierno central de normalizar la situación, reconducirla y practicar un diálogo.
Sin mayorías
"No se dan condiciones de mayorías para un proyecto independentista en Catalunya", según el secretario general del PSOE, que ha destacado la función preventiva de los 600 agentes enviados a Catalunya por la Diada.
Ha considerado que en Catalunya la convivencia está en peligro, pero ha defendido que no se debe hacer un conflicto de todo y que ahora no existen razones objetivas para aplicar otro 155.
