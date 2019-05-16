Varios medios adelantan que Fiscalía de Guipúzcoa ha abierto diligencias por los incidentes que ocurrieron el pasado 14 de abril durante la visita de Albert Rivera, presidente de Ciudadanos (Cs), a Rentería. Aquel día, en plena campaña electoral de las elecciones generales, cientos de personas boicotearon un mitin de Rivera en la localidad guipuzcoana con cacerolas, lazos amarillos e insultos. La Ertzantza se vio obligada a cargar para que la cosa no fuera a mayores.
Ahora, un mes después, La Fiscalía investiga los incidentes de Rentería. Según adelanta la cadena Ser, "el Ministerio Público observa indicios de delitos de odio, injurias y amenazas en los insultos y el acoso que vivieron no sólo Rivera sino también otros asistentes al acto electoral celebrado en la Plaza de los Fueros de la localidad guipuzcoana".
La primera diligencia que solicita la Fiscalía es un informe "detallado de los hechos", que deberá realizar la Ertzaintza, a la que también se solicita que identifique a los responsables del acoso a Rivera. Ya al día siguiente de los hechos, la formación naranja anunciaba que la Fiscalia podría actuar contra los dirigentes de los "insultos y las amenazas". Según las estimaciones de Ciudadanos, de las 6.000 personas presentes, hubo aproximadamente 200 que fueron en su apoyo y el resto fueron boicoteadores.
En su denuncia, Ciudadanos responsabilizaba a la Asociación Juvenil Revolucionaria de la Izquierda Abertzale (Ernai) y y hablaba de que lo ocurrido ese día "no fue un hecho aislado".
