Agustín Santos sustituirá a Jorge Moragas como embajador ante la ONU

El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) publica este sábado el real decreto de cese del que fuera jefe de gabinete de Rajoy, Jorge Moragas, como embajador de España ante la ONU, y el nombramiento del diplomático Agustín Santos en su lugar.
Agustín Santos releva a Moragas apenas siete meses después de que Rajoy le nombrase para el puesto.
El Gobierno ha buscado destino a Moragas —diplomático de carrera, aunque ha desarrollado casi toda su carrera ligado al PP— en la embajada española en Filipinas, un puesto que ya está libre puesto que su anterior titular, Luis Antonio Calvo Castaño, ha sido nombrado esta misma semana cónsul en Montreal.
El BOE también publica otros nombramientos aprobado por el Consejo de Ministros como el de un tercer cargo socialista como embajador, en este caso en Andorra, un puesto que será para el alcalde de Lleida, Ángel Ros. Su antecesor, Manuel Montobbio, ha sido nombrado representante ante el Consejo de Europa.
Además figuran otros dos nombramientos de diplomáticas, el de Carmen Buján como embajadora en Mozambique, y el de María Clara Girbau Ronda como embajadora en misión especial para el Fomento de las Políticas de Igualdad de Género y Conciliación. Se trata de un puesto cuya creación anunció el entonces ministro Alfonso Dastis el pasado 8 de marzo, pero para el que no se había nombrado a nadie aún. Girbau es diplomática desde 1997 y ha formado parte del personal del Servicio Europeo de Acción Exterior de la Unión Europea en Mauritania y Níger.
El Consejo de Ministros aprobó además este viernes el nombramiento del dirigente del PSOE Juan Andrés Perelló como nuevo embajador ante la UNESCO, con sede en París.
Perelló, que ocupa el cargo de secretario de área de Justicia y Nuevos Derechos en la Ejecutiva del PSOE, se suma así a Manuel Escudero, secretario de área de Economía y Empleo del PSOE que ha sido nombrado embajador representante de España ante la OCDE, también en París, en sustitución del exministro 'popular' José Ignacio Wert.
En la UNESCO, la antecesora de Perelló era Teresa Lizaranzu, que esta misma semana ha sido nombrada consejera en la representación permanente de España ante la UE.
