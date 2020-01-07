La diputada de En Comú Podem, Aina Vidal, fue ovacionada este martes en la sesión de investidura del socialista Pedro Sánchez. Los diputados se pusieron en pie y aplaudieron a la diputada, que asistió al Congreso pese a que padece un cáncer raro y agresivo. Pero no todos se sumaron. Vox y algunos diputados del PP esperaron sentados, tal y como se puede ver en las imágenes del momento.
En las filas del partido de extrema derecha, solo una diputada quiso ovacionarla. Así, Mireia Borrás no seguía los pasos del líder de la formación Santiago Abascal, ni del portavoz en el Congreso, Javier Ortega Smith, ni de la diputada Macarena Olona, que solo miraron expectantes.
Los que tampoco mostraron gesto alguno fueron los diputados del Partido Popular Macarena Montesinos de Miguel, José Ignacio Echániz, que charlaban mientras la mayoría de diputados mostraban su agradecimiento a Vidal.
En las imágenes, también se aprecia que ninguno de los diputados del PNV se levantan de las butacas, pero sí aplauden —a excepción de Íñigo Barandiaran Benito y Josune Gorospe—.
