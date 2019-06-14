El coordinador local de Vox en Sevilla, Ángel Bordas, se refirió a las feministas como "zorras machorras del aborto libre" en un tuit publicado en 2014. Un año antes, tachó a Izquierda Unida de "panda de comerabos [sic] comunista". Asimismo, sobre el excandidato a la Alcaldía de Sevilla por IU Daniel González Rojas, Bordas aseguró que le gusta "poner el culito" por ser homosexual.

Además de los comentarios homófobos y machistas, Ángel Bordas –abogado de profesión– fue candidato del partido de extrema derecha Democracia Nacional en las elecciones europeas de 1999, compartiendo lista con el ultra y fundador del partido, Manuel Canduela, tal y como ha publicado este viernes infoLibre.

Al frente del Partido por la Libertad –conjunto de partidos políticos europeos de ultraderecha–, Bordas se presentó a la Alcaldía de San Juan de Aznalfarache (Sevilla) bajo el lema "primero, los de casa". El coordinador local de Vox también ha liderado organizaciones antiinmigración en la capital andaluza.

"Si me quieren decir fascista, nazi y eso, me río de ellos, porque yo siempre he sido demócrata, patriota pero nada radical", alega a infoLibre Bordas.