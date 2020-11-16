Estás leyendo: Aznar ve al PSOE como "simple plataforma" de Podemos y llama a Sánchez "tonto útil"

PP Aznar ve al PSOE como "simple plataforma" de Podemos y llama a Sánchez "tonto útil"

El expresidente se suma al coro de voces críticas con el apoyo de Bildu a los Presupuestos. Considera, además, que se está intentado deslegitimar a la Corona para intentar sustituirla y avisa de que "sin monarquía no hay Constitución".

El expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar. Archivo.

El expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar ve al PSOE actual como una "simple plataforma" de Podemos en la que el jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, es "el tonto útil".

En una entrevista en el diario Expansión tras la polémica por el pacto presupuestario del PSOE con Bildu, Aznar lamenta que el Gobierno haya hecho a la formación aberzale como "un partido de gestión de Estado".

"¿Dónde están los antiguos socialistas, dónde están los socialistas que defendían la libertad, la igualdad, la solidaridad?", se ha preguntado.

Para Aznar, el tándem entre PSOE y Podemos tiene como objetivo hacer un país "subsidiado, populista, autoritario y con una economía intervenida".

Por ello, aboga por una "gran alianza de moderados y modernizadores" como alternativa política para detener lo que denomina el "proceso de destrucción constitucional" y el "cambio de régimen".

En este contexto, considera que se está intentado deslegitimar a la Corona para intentar sustituirla, aunque ha avisado de que "sin monarquía no hay Constitución".

"Estamos en unos niveles de obscenidad y de irresponsabilidad en el ejercicio del poder que resultan clamorosos", avisa.

Aznar también se refiere al liderazgo de Pablo Casado al frente del PP. Cree que acertó al alejarse de Vox en la moción de censura presentada por Santiago Abascal.

"Casado acertó y se ganó los galones, ahora tiene que ejercerlos", ha remarcado.

