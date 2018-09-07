Representantes de colectivos de víctimas del franquismo y asociaciones de memoria histórica se han concentrado este viernes por la tarde frente al domicilio del torturador franquista Antonio González Pacheco, alias Billy El Niño, para denunciar la absoluta impunidad de los crímenes y de los criminales franquistas.
Portando carteles en los que se rezaba "#JuicioyCastigo" "Ni olvido, ni perdón, juicio al franquismo" y profiriendo gritos como "Ahí vive un torturador", las personas concentradas han recordado la impunidad judicial de la que siguen disfrutando torturadores y altos cargos del franquismo. Precisamente, este jueves el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, informaba de que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se había comprometido a quitarle la pensión y la medalla a Billy El Niño.
Los organizadores de la concentración recuerdan que "los crímenes y violaciones de Derechos Humanos por parte del régimen franquista se extienden desde el golpe de estado del año 1936, a la guerra y posguerra de exterminio, y durante los 40 años de dictadura". Y que "los crímenes llevados a cabo por servidores públicos, se siguieron produciendo en nuestro país al menos hasta 1978".
Esto ha provocado que "centenares de víctimas siguen vivas a día de hoy, al igual que muchos de sus torturadores y verdugos".
Lamentan que, mientras en otros países del mundo se están juzgando y condenando a responsables de crímenes de lesa humanidad, en España "los autores materiales y los responsables de crímenes similares, siguen libres, disfrutando de reconocimientos, beneficios y privilegios, en flagrante contraste con el ninguneo oficial de sus víctimas".
Por eso exigen "a las instituciones y de las fuerzas políticas que se proclaman democráticas, la urgente revocación de toda legislación que impida el procesamiento y juicio penal de dichos criminales".
