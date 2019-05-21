Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

'Procés' Calvo ve "obvio" que los presos del 'procés' electos sean suspendidos

Por su parte, Meritxell Batet ha asegurado que no está decidido si se reunirá este martes la Mesa para abordar la posible suspensión de los diputados presos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
21/5/2019.- El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez (i), y la vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo, antes del inicio de la sesión constitutiva de las nuevas Cortes Generales. / EFE - BALLESTEROS

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez (i), y la vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo, antes del inicio de la sesión constitutiva de las nuevas Cortes Generales. / EFE - BALLESTEROS

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo, ha señalado este martes que ve "obvio" que los presos independentistas no pueden ejercer el cargo como parlamentarios y serán suspendidos por la Mesa del Congreso.

"La suspensión es obvia, evidente, está claramente contemplado en el reglamento del Congreso", ha indicado Calvo en declaraciones a la Cadena SER, sobre la situación que atraviesan el líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, y los exconsellers presos Josep Rull, Jordi Turull y Jordi Sànchez, que han recibido permiso del Tribunal Supremo para participar en el acto de constitución de las Cortes.

Sobre esta situación, en otra entrevista en RNE, Calvo ha recalcado que están encausados y eso "solo tiene una lectura". "No pueden ejercer su cargo. En ese sentido hay un articulo en el reglamento del Congreso que lo dice con claridad. Lo dirá con toda claridad el Supremo", ha señalado.

Batet afirma que no está decidido si la Mesa del Congreso se reunirá este martes 

La próxima presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, ha señalado este martes antes de la constitución de las Cortes que no está decidido cuando se reunirá la mesa para abordar la posible suspensión de los diputados presos.

"No está decidido todavía, se comunicará a posteriori. Quiero hablar con el resto de miembros de la Mesa para ver los tiempos", ha explicado Batet, al ser preguntada si esta misma tarde ya se reuniría la institución para estudiar la suspensión de Junqueras, Sànchez, Rull y Turull.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad