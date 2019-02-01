El expresidente de la Generalitat valenciana Francisco Camps ha dicho este viernes, a su llegada a la Audiencia Nacional para declarar por contratos con Orange Market, la empresa de la trama Gürtel que operaba en esa comunidad, que espera que la "pesadilla se termine".
En declaraciones a los medios de comunicación, y a la pregunta de cómo afronta la comparecencia ante el juez José de la Mata, Camps ha respondido que "con la tranquilidad con la que siempre" ha encarado estas situaciones "desde hace ya demasiados años".
"Espero que algún día esta pesadilla se termine. Paciencia y tranquilidad, no se puede pedir otra cosa en esta vida", ha manifestado el expresidente, quien ha extendido los brazos en un gesto de resignación, aunque en todo momento se ha mostrado sonriente.
Camps está imputado por prevaricación y fraude a la administración en la pieza número 5 del caso Gürtel por el contrato adjudicado a Orange Market para el stand de la edición de Fitur en 2009. Es la quinta investigación que se abre contra el expresidente en relación con la trama Gürtel.
En la primera, la llamada causa de los trajes, fue absuelto por un jurado popular, si bien después se han ido incoando otras diligencias. En la actualidad, Camps tiene otras causas más pendientes: la investigación en el Juzgado de Instrucción número 5 de València por las irregularidades en las contrataciones de la Fundación V Encuentro Mundial de las Familias para la visita del Papa Benedicto XVI; y la del Juzgado de Instrucción 17, que investiga presuntas irregularidades en las adjudicaciones para la construcción del circuito de la F-l por parte del Ente Gestor de Transportes y Puertos (GTP) de la Generalitat.
