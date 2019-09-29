La hermana de Puigdemont actuó de enlace entre el expresidente, Torra y los CDR

Los CDR detenidos el pasado lunes y que conformaron el Equipo de Respuesta Táctica se reunieron en secreto en septiembre de 2018 con la hermana del expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont para entregarle "documentación sensible" y establecer "comunicaciones seguras" entre éste y su sucesor Joaquim Torra.

Según consta en uno de los autos que llevó a prisión a los 7 CDR detenidos, se entrevistaron con la hermana de Puigdemont el 15 de septiembre de 2018 "en un encuentro cuyas características exigían unas grandes medidas de seguridad que fueron asumidas y adoptadas por parte del ERT (Equipo de Respuesta Táctica), consiguiendo llevar a término la misma".

"Tras un pormenorizado análisis de las intervenciones telefónicas", indica el auto, se supo que ese día el ERT "organizó, planificó y ejecutó una reunión secreta in itinere con la hermana del ex presidente Carles Puigdemont con la intención de entregar documentación sensible y establecer comunicaciones seguras entre el expresidente huido" y Torra.

