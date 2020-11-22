Estás leyendo: Cientos de coches llenan el centro de Madrid en protesta contra la nueva ley de educación con el respaldo de PP, Cs y Vox

En la mayoría de los vehículos que participan en la marcha se exhiben banderas amarillas y naranjas en las que se puede leer "Stop ley Celaá", así como enseñas de España, y globos de los mismos colores.

Vista general de la manifestación con vehículos que recorre el Paseo de la Castellana desde Cuzco a Cibeles en Madrid este domingo contra la Ley de Educación (LOMLOE), denominada también 'Ley Celaá', aprobada esta semana en el Congreso. EFE

Cientos de coches han colapsado este domingo el paseo de la Castellana, en Madrid, en protesta contra la ley educativa del Gobierno de coalición, la LOMLOE, también conocida como "ley Celaá".

La caravana, que circula entre la plaza de Cibeles y el estadio Santiago Bernabéu, aproximadamente, cuenta con el apoyo del PP, Vox y Ciudadanos, entre otros partidos y organizaciones.

En la mayoría de los vehículos que participa en la marcha, que ha arrancado a las 11:00 horas, van familias enteras y se exhiben banderas amarillas y naranjas en las que se puede leer "Stop ley Celaá", así como enseñas de España, y globos de los mismos colores.

