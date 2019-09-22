Público
Ciudadanos Dimite una alto cargo de Ciudadanos en el Gobierno murciano tras el cese del jefe del 112

Elena Avilés Hernández, secretaria general de la Consejería de Empleo, llevaba menos de dos meses en el puesto. Sale del Ejecutivo tras la destitución del responsable de Emergencias, Pablo Ruiz Palacios, quien fue al teatro durante la gota fría.

La secretaria general de la Consejería de Empleo del gobierno de Murcia, Elena Avilés Hernández. / AGENCIAS

La secretaria general de la Consejería de Empleo del Gobierno de la Región de Murcia, Elena Avilés Hernández, ha presentado su dimisión a menos de dos meses de tomar posesión y se convierte en el segundo cargo de la formación que sale del gobierno tras la destitución del responsable de Emergencias.

Avilés tomó posesión del cargo el pasado 2 de agosto y ha presentado su renuncia por motivos personales, según ha informado el Gobierno autonómico en un comunicado.

Con su salida, se convierte en el segundo cargo público autonómico nombrado por Ciudadanos que abandona el Gobierno tras la destitución del director general de Seguridad Ciudadana y Emergencias, Pablo Ruiz Palacios, el pasado martes.

Pablo Ruiz Palacios fue cesado después de que el diario La Opinión publicara que asistió al teatro cuando el temporal de gota fría estaba en fase crítica y toda la región murciana en alerta roja.

El consejero de Empleo, Miguel Motas, nombrado también por el partido naranja, que gobierna la comunidad en coalición con el PP, ha agradecido en el segundo y último párrafo del comunicado "la enorme labor que ha desempeñado" y le ha deseado "el mayor de los éxitos en su nueva andadura".

Asesora técnica del grupo parlamentario de Ciudadanos en el Congreso de los Diputados en la undécima legislatura, Avilés participó en la redacción de la proposición de ley promovida por Ciudadanos para la reforma del régimen especial de trabajadores autónomos. 

