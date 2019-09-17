Público
Ruiz Palacios Cesan al responsable de Emergencias de Murcia por acudir al teatro en plena gota fría

Pablo Ruiz Palacios admite que la consejera de Transparencia, Participación y Administración Pública, Beatriz Ballesteros, desconocía su ausencia durante uno de los episodios más complicados en la región.  

17/09/2019 - ablo Ruiz Palacios, director de Emergencias de Murcia. / EFE

La consejera de Transparencia, Participación y Administración Pública, Beatriz Ballesteros, ha cesado este martes al director general de Seguridad Ciudadana y Emergencias, Pablo Ruiz Palacios, según han informado fuentes del Gobierno regional. 

Ballesteros ha tomado esta decisión después de que saliera publicado que Ruiz Palacios, de Ciudadanos, se fue al teatro el viernes por la noche durante uno de los momentos más complicados del episodio de gota fría, en plena crecida del río Segura. Hecho que, según ha admitido Palacios, la consejera desconocía

No obstante, a pesar del cese, el Gobierno regional ha agradecido a Ruiz Palacios la gestión de los servicios de emergencias durante el episodio de gota fría en la Región de Murcia. 

Palacios había tomado posesión hace una semana en el Gobierno regional

La compañía Agatha Producciones ponía en escena el pasado viernes en el teatro Romea La telaraña y en el patio de butacas se encontraba el máximo responsable político del 112. 

Ruiz Palacios fue cabeza de lista de Ciudadanos al Senado por la Región de Murcia, pero no resultó elegido y hace una semana tomó posesión de su cargo en el Gobierno regional.  

El viernes 13 de septiembre la Región de Murcia estaba inmersa en plena gota fría (el temporal más grave de su historia) y las crecidas del río ya se estaban dejando notar con cientos de desalojados de sus viviendas en diferentes puntos de la comunidad.

Por otro lado, este martes ha salido a la luz un vídeo que muestra a la alcaldesa de Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, en una fiesta la noche del sábado, de igual modo, en plena crisis por la gota fría. No obstante, Castejón asegura haber estado poco tiempo en la celebración por haber estado trabajando previamente en la gestión del mal temporal. 

