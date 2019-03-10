La candidata de Ciudadanos ha afirmado en una entrevista en el diario El Mundo que su formación no mantendrá conversaciones con el PSOE ni con Pedro Sánchez tras los comicios.

Así mismo, Arrimadas se ha pronunciado sobre el posible escenario de pactos: "La única opción que tiene Sánchez de volver a gobernar es de la mano de Bildu y de los independentistas", a lo que ha añadido que "mucha gente del PSOE se está yendo porque este partido ha perdido el norte y ha salido del constitucionalismo. El sanchismo es capaz de destruir muchas cosas, incluso gran parte de su propio partido". Sin embargo, el 56% de los encuestados en un sondeo no se creen que esas negociaciones no vayan a producirse.

Sobre su decisión de dar el salto a la política nacional, Arrimadas ha asegurado que fue una conclusión a la que llegaron muchos en Catalunya y que Rivera también lo vio así, y a los que le acusan de haber "abandonado Catalunya", les responde: "Los que han abandonado Cataluña han sido el PP y el PSOE desde el Gobierno de España, con el adoctrinamiento, con la propaganda separatista, con las embajadas abiertas...".

Además, ha hecho hincapié en que el veto al PSOE es una decisión "firme, clara y unánime", aunque no se ha pronunciado sobre la relación de la formación naranja con Vox: "No me voy a pasar la campaña hablando de otros partidos. Hablaré de lo que nosotros somos".​ A la pregunta sobre si se se ve como miembro de un Gobierno con ministros de Vox, ha dicho que no está pensando en "repartir sillas o ministerios", igual que al ser preguntada sobre si sería vicepresidenta.

Sobre la cuestión Catalana, Arrimadas ha apoyado la aplicación del 155: "Es necesario, pero no es la única solución. A mí me gusta hablar de un 155 inteligente que defienda nuestros derechos", ha afirmado.