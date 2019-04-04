El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha prometido este jueves al líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, que los responsables de las cloacas y de su espionaje "pagarán hasta las últimas consecuencias" por este delito.
Sánchez, no obstante, ha advertido de que en este momento no puede atender a la petición de apartar de la Policía al inspector José Ángel Fuentes Gago porque, según ha recalcado, los supuestos responsables del espionaje son funcionarios, y hasta que no haya sentencia firme el Gobierno no puede actuar "en la medida en la que dice el señor Iglesias".
En una entrevista en Telecinco, el jefe del Ejecutivo ha añadido que el Gobierno defiende el "buen nombre" de las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad porque éste es el caso de un grupo "minoritario de policías corruptos".
Sánchez ha dicho entender la "indignación" de Iglesias por este "turbio y lamentable" caso, pero ha insistido en que tanto el líder de Podemos como el conjunto de la ciudadanía deben estar tranquilos porque los responsables pagarán por sus acciones "hasta las últimas consecuencias". En su opinión, este caso es "el último ejemplo de la corrupción" vivida en los siete años de Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy.
La corrupción, ha añadido, no es solo el enriquecimiento ilícito o la financiación irregular, también casos como este de "instrumentalización espuria de las instituciones públicas". El presidente ha asegurado que desde que está en La Moncloa "esa corrupción ha desaparecido del Gobierno y de las instituciones".
Además ha asegurado que lo que ha hecho su Ejecutivo ha sido "limpiar cualquier tipo de duda que existiera" sobre una "minoría de la Policía" que por una "decisión política" del anterior Gobierno ha sido "utilizada" para espiar a adversarios políticos y para obstruir la acción policial y judicial ante casos como el del extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas o la trama Kitchen.
