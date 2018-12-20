Público
El Congreso apoya reformar la ley del Poder Judicial sobre violencia machista

Los portavoces de los grupos parlamentarios confirman que apoyarán la modificación de la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial para que los distintos actores judiciales reciban mayor formación en igualdad y en materia de no discriminación para mejorar la lucha contra el maltrato.

'Performance' contra la Justicia patriarcal frente al Congreso. EFE/Archivo

El Pleno del Congreso va a respaldar la reforma de la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial para mejorar y reforzar la respuesta de los juzgados a la violencia machista, unas medidas fijadas por el Pacto de Estado en materia de Violencia de Género.

Los portavoces de los grupos parlamentarios han confirmado este jueves durante el debate que apoyarán la modificación de la citada ley, que es de 1985, para que los distintos actores judiciales reciban mayor formación en igualdad y en materia de no discriminación para mejorar la lucha contra el maltrato.

La reforma, que incluye enmiendas introducidas en el Senado, pretende garantizar la adquisición de estos conocimientos en las oposiciones a la carrera judicial, en los cursos de la Escuela Judicial y en la formación continuada impartida por el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ).

Las medidas acordadas afectarán a distintos miembros de la carrera judicial, tanto de los juzgados especializados en violencia de género, como a los jueces de familia y de menores.

Entre las modificaciones también se establece que el CGPJ garantice que las dependencias judiciales impidan la confrontación de la víctima y el agresor durante el proceso, unas salas que serán utilizadas en casos de agresiones sexuales y de trata de personas con fines de explotación sexual, y accesibles para las víctimas con discapacidad.

Asimismo, exige la mejora de la atención y protección de las víctimas con algún tipo de discapacidad, que se incorporarán en las estadísticas sobre violencia machista que periódicamente elabora el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ).

En lo que va de año, 47 mujeres han sido asesinadas por sus parejas o exparejas, 39 niños han quedado huérfanos como consecuencia y otros 3 menores han sido asesinados. Desde 2003, se han cometido en España 975 asesinatos machistas.

