El Constitucional critica en una sentencia los continuos vetos del Gobierno de Rajoy a las iniciativas que llegaban al Congreso

La Sala Primera del Tribunal Constitucional ha dictado sentencia contra los continuos vetos del Gobierno de Rajoy a las iniciativas que llegaban al Congreso. Apoyándose en su control en la Mesa de las Cortes –y con el apoyo de Ciudadanos– frenó continuamente todo tipo de iniciativas de la oposición amparándose en que suponían "un aumento de los créditos presupuestarios". El Ejecutivo de Rajoy llegó a frenar 43 leyes en el primer año de su segunda legislatura.
En concreto, la sentencia, según un comunicado del Grupo Socialista en las Cortes recogido por Europa Press, se refiere a un veto del Gobierno que eliminó una proposición de ley de los socialistas en la que planteaban modificar la legislación de las pensiones no contributivas para que pudieran cobrarla dos familiares que viviesen en la misma residencia de la tercera edad.
La iniciativa daba respuesta a un caso concreto, el de Julia y Encarna Garijo, hermanas de 94 y 84 años, respectivamente, que cobraban pensiones no contributivas. La Seguridad Social retiró la prestación a una de ellas cuando la otra fue internada en la misma residencia al considerar que "compartían la misma unidad de convivencia".
De hecho, un ex alcalde del PSOE, Martín Vizcaíno, presentó 135.000 firmas para modificar la normativa de la Seguridad Social. Acudió el 15 de noviembre de 2017 al Congreso de los Diputados arropado por la vicesecretaria general del PSOE en Castilla y León, Virginia Barcones, y la diputada nacional Mercé Perea.
La entonces portavoz del Grupo Socialista, Margarita Robles, presentó esta proposición para que no computase este tipo de centros como unidad económica de convivencia, pero el Gobierno la vetó por suponer "un aumento de los créditos presupuestarios".
Los partidos de la oposición recurrieron estos vetos ante el Tribunal Constitucional solicitando un recurso de amparo y finalmente ha llegado la primera sentencia que critica la acción del Gobierno y también de la Mesa del Congreso.
En el mes de abril, el Constitucional ya recortó los límites que podía imponer el Gobierno al Parlamento amparándose en las prerrogativas que la Constitución. En este sentido, el TC resolvió a favor de la cámara parlamentaria en el conflicto de atribuciones que el Gobierno había presentado ante el propio Constitucional cuando la Mesa del Congreso levantó dos vetos presupuestarios impuestos por el Ejecutivo relativos a la LOMCE y a la reforma laboral.
