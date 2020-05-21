Estás leyendo: Cs seguirá consensuando medidas con el Gobierno pese al acuerdo con Bildu

Emergencia del coronavirus Cs seguirá consensuando medidas con el Gobierno pese al acuerdo con Bildu

El portavoz adjunto de la formación naranja explica que su partido llevó a cabo su propia negociación con el Gobierno sobre las condiciones para apoyar la ampliación del estado de alarma: "Nos centramos únicamente en la cuestión relativa a la necesidad del estado de alarma".

Edmundo Bal
El diputado de Ciudadanos Edmundo Bal. (J.J. GUILLÉN | EFE)

madrid

europa press

El dirigente de Ciudadanos y portavoz adjunto en el Congreso de los Diputados, Edmundo Bal, ha enmarcado el acuerdo del Gobierno con EH Bildu para derogar la reforma laboral en el pacto de legislatura y ha afirmado que la formación naranja seguirá hablando con el Ejecutivo para consensuar medidas en el futuro.

"El acuerdo del PSOE con Bildu lo enmarco dentro de su pacto de legislatura para el sostenimiento del Gobierno Frankenstein", ha declarado en una entrevista en la cadena SER.

De hecho, ha indicado que el texto aclaratorio que difundió el PSOE el miércoles por la noche "es prácticamente una reproducción del acuerdo de legislatura" en el apartado relativo a la reforma laboral.

Después de que el Congreso aprobara la quinta prórroga del estado de alarma decretado por el coronavirus, el PSOE, Unidas Podemos y Bildu anunciaron un acuerdo para derogar "íntegramente" la reforma laboral aprobada por el PP en 2012. Pero unas horas después, un comunicado de los socialistas donde ya no aparecía la palabra "íntegramente" aclaraba que la idea era modificar solo tres puntos de esa ley.

El portavoz parlamentario de Cs ha explicado que su partido llevó a cabo su propia negociación con el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez sobre las condiciones para apoyar la ampliación del estado de alarma quince días más.

"Nos centramos únicamente en la cuestión relativa a la necesidad del estado de alarma como herramienta jurídica necesaria para sostener el confinamiento", ha dicho, señalando que la prórroga habría salido adelante igualmente en el Congreso aunque los cinco diputados de Bildu hubiese votado en contra.

