"Voy a ser cristalino: pacta sunt servanda [Lo firmado obliga]", ha asegurado el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, quien aclara que la derogación íntegra de la reforma laboral ya estaba incluida en el pacto entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos.

Pablo Iglesias
Pablo Iglesias, interviene en el Congreso. (KIKO HUESCA | EFE)

madrid

Actualizado:

Público | europa press

El vicepresidente segundo del Ejecutivo, Pablo Iglesias, ha dejado claro este jueves que la reforma laboral será derogada al completo y no parcialmente porque así consta en el acuerdo de Gobierno suscrito con el PSOE y en el documento que los socialistas firmaron este pasado miércoles junto a EH Bildu.

"Voy a ser cristalino: pacta sunt servanda [Lo firmado obliga]", ha asegurado Iglesias en una entrevista en Catalunya Radio, en la que se ha mostrado muy duro con la rectificación realizada por los socialistas a última hora de este jueves, tan solo unas horas después de hacer público el acuerdo a tres con EH Bildu y Unidas Podemos.

"En el acuerdo de Unidas Podemos con el PSOE para la legislatura, para la investidura y para el Gobierno de coalición, no se habla de derogación parcial, se habla de derogación de la reforma laboral. Eso es un acuerdo de gobierno de coalición. En el pacto que se firma ayer, que firman los máximos responsables de los tres grupos parlamentarios, ese es el acuerdo. Después cada partido podrá decir lo que quiera. Pero los documentos firmados, en el acuerdo entre tres grupos parlamentarios ese es el acuerdo. Luego que cada partido quiere hacer consideraciones, muy bien, pero lo firmado es eso", ha recalcado.

Asimismo, Iglesias ha cargado contra CEOE y Cepyme después de que hayan expresado este jueves su "rotundo" rechazo al citado acuerdo. "Creo que a nadie le puede sorprender que la patronal quería un gobierno del PP y Vox. Es normal. Pero tienen que entender que hay algo que es la soberanía popular", ha sostenido.

