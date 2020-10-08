madridActualizado:
Los ministros de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, y Cultura y Deporte, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, han destacado en una reunión con representantes del sector cultural que la "cultura es segura" dada la "muy baja" incidencia de brotes en cines, teatros o conciertos.
Así lo han señalado Illa y Rodríguez Uribes en la reunión que están manteniendo por videoconferencia junto a el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, y representantes del sector de espectáculos en vivo.
"La incidencia de brotes en el sector de los espectáculos en vivo es muy baja, la cultura es segura, son los mensajes principales que han compartido los asistentes a la reunión y los ministros Illa y Rodríguez Uribes", han adelantado desde Sanidad antes de la finalización de este encuentro.
Una reunión, la primera que celebran conjuntamente estos dos ministros con el sector cultural, en la que se ha acordado también establecer reuniones Sanidad/Cultura para "trabajar conjuntamente en beneficio de un sector muy perjudicado por la pandemia".
Este encuentro se celebra un día después de que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, destacara que el Plan de Recuperación, Transformación y Resiliencia de la Economía Española destinará el 1,1% de sus recursos a la industria deportiva y cultural.
