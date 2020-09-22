MadridActualizado:
El Teatro Real ha anunciado que, tras las quejas recibidas el pasado domingo en la función de Un ballo in maschera, limitará el aforo a un 65% en cada una de las zonas delimitadas del Teatro. Para ello, se han puesto en contacto con los abonados con entradas para informarles de la implementación del nuevo protocolo para reubicarles o, en su defecto, devolver el importe íntegro de las entradas.
Gregorio Marañón, en la rueda de prensa que concedió tras la polémica, aseguró que se cumplían con todas las normas de seguridad impuestas, pero que harían un "esfuerzo" por entender a los espectadores de la zona conocida como 'gallinero'.
El resto de medidas de seguridad (alfombras desinfectantes, gel hidroalchólico y mascarilla obligatoria) sigue vigente, además ofrecer el reembolso a los espectadores que no puedan acudir a futuras funciones a causa de las nuevas restricciones de movilidad en 37 zonas de la Comunidad de Madrid.
Investigación abierta por el Defensor del Pueblo
El Defensor del Pueblo ha iniciado una investigación para comprobar si en la actuación del domimgo se cumplían realmente las medidas sanitarias. Según denuncian muchos espectadores, había hasta 15 asientos contiguos ocupados por personas que no acudían juntas a la representación.
Francisco Fernández Marugán ha comenzado la investigación "a fin de garantizar la seguridad de todos los asistentes y participantes en las mismas y el cumplimiento de las medidas sanitarias acordadas frente a la pandemia".
