Las palabras de Pablo Casado han generado rechazo incluso dentro de su partido. El líder del PP explicó ayer a las mujeres en qué consiste un embarazo. "Es bueno que sepan lo que llevan dentro", se atrevió a afirmar. Unas declaraciones que no solo han despertado las críticas en las redes sociales, sino que también han sido juzgadas por la ahora ya ex popular, Celia Villalobos.

"Me han intentado echar a la cuneta muchas veces los que no pensaban como yo, gente del Opus... pero he resistido"

Años atrás, la ex dirigente votó en contra de las propuestas de su partido en cuestiones como el aborto o el matrimonio gay cuando era diputada del PP, aun sabiendo que sería sancionada. "Me han intentado echar a la cuneta muchas veces los que no pensaban como yo, gente del Opus... pero he resistido", declara en una entrevista en El País. Respecto a las afirmaciones de Casado, Villalobos ha respondido que "las mujeres somos muy conscientes de lo que significa un embarazo y de lo que significa también tener que abortar". No necesitamos que un hombre venga a contárnoslo", ha añadido.

Para la ex diputada, "la ley de 1985 es mucho más permisiva que la de plazos, siempre tienes un médico amigo que certifica lo que sea. Me parece mucho más garantista la ley actual". Y concluye la entrevista afirmando que en el PP se han conseguido "frenar muchas acciones", como por ejemplo "a Alberto Ruiz Gallardón".

Hace unas semanas Casado también realizó unas desafortunadas declaraciones al afirmar que la forma de financiar las pensiones era teniendo más hijos y no abortando. De esta forma justificaba la vuelta a la ley de 1985. "Creo que tenemos que hacer un análisis de qué sociedad estamos construyendo y, sobre todo, que eso a la izquierda se le da muy mal, si queremos financiar las pensiones y la salud debemos pensar en cómo tener mas niños y no en como los abortamos", aseguró.