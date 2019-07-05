Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Def Con Dos Málaga El PP suspende otro concierto de Def Con Dos en Málaga tras las presiones de Vox

El Ayuntamiento de Rincón de la Victoria suspende la actuación después de que la ultraderecha lo hubiera solicitado por "enaltecimiento del terrorismo". Este jueves, Almeida canceló otro en Madrid alegando el mismo motivo.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
César Strawberry, cantante de Def Con Dos. EFE

César Strawberry, cantante de Def Con Dos. EFE

El Ayuntamiento del municipio malagueño de Rincón de la Victoria ha suspendido el concierto del grupo Def Con Dos, previsto para dar inicio a la feria del municipio el próximo 12 de julio, y que el concejal de Vox, José Antonio Rodríguez, solicitó que se suspendiera por "enaltecimiento del terrorismo".

Los propios Def Con Dos han informado de la suspensión del concierto por parte del Ayuntamiento rinconero en un mensaje en su cuenta de Facebook, en el que incluyen como etiquetas "censura previa" o "libertad de expresión".

Este grupo fue contratado por la Delegación de Feria y Fiestas, que depende de Ciudadanos tras el acuerdo de gobierno con el PP, para actuar en la primera jornada nocturna de la feria, después del pregón previsto. Rodríguez, único edil y portavoz de Vox en este Consistorio, presentó este jueves un escrito en el registro municipal para solicitar la anulación del concierto.

Esta cancelación se suma a la realizada por el Ayuntamiento de Madrid de otro concierto de este grupo previsto para este mismo viernes 5 de julio.

El edil de Vox recordó en su escrito la condena de la Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo al cantante, conocido como Cesar Strawberry, "a un año de prisión por un delito de enaltecimiento del terrorismo por su publicaciones en redes sociales".

El pasado verano el Ayuntamiento de Marbella, también gobernado por el Partido Popular, rechazó contratar a Def Con Dos por esa condena por enaltecimiento del terrorismo.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad