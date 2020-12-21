La segunda reunión entre el Ministerio de Trabajo y los agentes sociales sobre la subida del Salario Mínimo Interprofesional (SMI) acabó sin ningún avance y sin que el Ejecutivo presentara una propuesta, lo que es algo absolutamente inusual en este tipo de negociaciones.

Tras casi tres hora de reunión, todas las partes se levantaron de la mesa y, aunque todavía no está cerrado, se emplazaron para un nuevo encuentro el lunes, 28 de diciembre, un día antes del último Consejo de Ministros de 2020, lo que podría posibilitar todavía que hubiera un acuerdo que se pudiera aplicar a principios del próximo año.

UGT y CCOO, tras la reunión, emitieron un comunicado conjunto en el que reiteraron que el salario mínimo debe subir el próximo año y no puede quedarse atrás, "tanto por razones de justicia social, como por eficacia económica".

Pero, además, denunciaron que el Gobierno no puede otorgar derecho de veto a la CEOE, como insinuó el propio presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, con el mensaje, según los sindicatos, de que "si no acordáis subida del SMI, no se sube".

En dicho comunicado, los representantes de los trabajadores indican también que "no tiene ninguna justificación" que el año que viene se incrementen las pensiones, el salario de los trabajadores públicos y los salarios pactados en los convenios, "mientras que el salario de los trabajadores que se encuentran en una situación más vulnerable se quede atrás".

Los sindicatos no salen de su asombro de que, después de dos reuniones, no haya una propuesta del Gobierno, lo que en buena parte se achaca a las diferencias internas que hay en el Ejecutivo en si subir o congelar el salario mínimo.

