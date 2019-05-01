Público
Díaz Ayuso, en su mundo: "Vamos en cabeza y todos nos ven favoritos"

La candidata del PP a la Comunidad de Madrid asegura que el favoritismo de su partido en las autonómicas y municipales se debe a que "la fragmentación del voto ha provocado que Pedro Sánchez esté en La Moncloa". 

La candidata del PP a la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. EFE

La candidata del PP a la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha señalado este miércoles que su partido "va en cabeza" y son los primeros y que, además, "todo el mundo" les ve favoritos tras lo sucedido en las elecciones generales "porque la fragmentación del voto ha provocado que Pedro Sánchez esté en La Moncloa".

Díaz Ayuso ha insistido en que los votantes que habían votado a otras opciones en las elecciones generales "están volviendo al Partido Popular", y por eso, según ella, van a ganar la elecciones de mayo".

"El Partido Popular de Madrid estuvo solo en Madrid a la hora de soterrar la M-30, construir 12 hospitales, implementar el sistema bilingüe en la educación madrileña, el área única sanitaria o libertad educativa. Todo eso lo hicimos el PP, porque solo el PP conoce bien Madrid", ha asegurado Díaz Ayuso, quien ha augurado que los madrileños "van a demostrar que Madrid es una comunidad de libertades y que al final, ni Ciudadanos ayuda ni por supuesto la opción de Vox".

