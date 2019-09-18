“No me han dejado devolver los 8.600 euros por las dietas que cobré en mi permiso de maternidad así que las donaré a asociaciones de mujeres. Las instituciones todavía no entienden que no se puede jugar así con el dinero de los andaluces y andaluzas”.

Con este tuit, al que adjuntaba la respuesta del Parlamento de Andalucía, anunciaba Teresa Rodríguez que no ha podido retornar las dietas que considera sueldos en B.

La Cámara le dice a Rodríguez lo siguiente: “No procede la devolución de las dietas percibidas por Teresa Rodríguez durante su situación de baja por avanzado estado de gestación y posterior maternidad ya que no se trata de un pago indebido”.

“Pago indebido es el que se realiza por error material, aritmético o de hecho en favor de persona en quien no concurra derecho alguno de cobro frente a la administración con respecto a dicho pago”, dicen los letrados de la Cámara.

“Circunstancias en las que no se encuentra Teresa Rodríguez porque las dietas le fueron abonadas con lo previsto en las normas”, remacha el escrito.