Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Dimisión Dimite la directora vasca de Salud tras irregularidades en unas oposiciones

EH Bildu y PP ya habían pedido la dimisión de María Jesús Mugica. Su cargo lo ocupará Juan Luis Diego Casals.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
María Jesús Mugica ha dimitido al demostrarse ciertas irregularidades en la convocatoria de unas oposiciones | EFE

María Jesús Mugica ha dimitido al demostrarse ciertas irregularidades en la convocatoria de unas oposiciones | EFE

La directora general del Servicio Vasco de Salud-Osakidetza, María Jesús Mugica, ha presentado hoy su dimisión tras las irregularidades detectadas en la última oferta pública de empleo (OPE), y ha sido nombrado en su lugar Juan Luis Diego Casals, licenciado en Derecho por la Universidad de Deusto.

El Servicio Vasco de Salud ha agradecido en un comunicado la labor desempeñada por Mugica en estos años y ha puesto en valor el compromiso y responsabilidad que ha demostrado en este tiempo.

Ayer tanto EH Bildu como el PP pidieron su dimisión por la "mala gestión" de las irregularidades en la última OPE de Osakidetza.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad