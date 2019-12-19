La portavoz socialista de Educación, Luz Martínez Seijo, ha mantenido este jueves una reunión con la Plataforma Estatal por la Escuela Pública, con quien ha compartido el rechazo a "los ataques contra la educación en igualdad" por parte de Vox y de organizaciones de extrema derecha.
"La escuela se ha convertido en foco de adoctrinamiento para la derecha, intentando implantar un modelo conservador y parcial", ha sostenido Martínez Seijo ante representantes de la marea verde, a la vez que ha reafirmado el compromiso de los socialistas para "evitar la ideologización" de la educación.
"Frente a la deriva centralista, adoctrinadora y controladora que estamos viendo en algunas comunidades autónomas gobernadas por el PP con el apoyo de Vox, es de vital importancia mostrar y afianzar la confianza en la profesionalidad e independencia del docente", ha argumentado la portavoz socialista durante la reunión, según ha informado en una nota el PSOE.
Ha resaltado asimismo el compromiso del PSOE para "garantizar la pluralidad de pensamiento, la enseñanza de principios de convivencia, respeto y tolerancia que una sociedad democrática debe compartir" a todos los alumnos en la educación obligatoria, tal y como recomienda el Consejo de Europa.
