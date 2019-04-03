Público
Elecciones 2019 Iglesias planea iniciar la campaña del 28-A en Navantia de Ferrol

El candidato de Unidas Podemos escoge la cuidad gallega  porque allí se ubica uno de los sectores estratégicos, el naval, que la formación aspira a apoyar y a relanzar.

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, este martes en una concentración de delegados sindicales de Navantia en Madrid acompañado del diputado de esta formación Alberto Rodríguez y Yolanda Díaz de En Marea. EFE/Javier Lizon

El candidato de Unidas Podemos a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, planea arrancar su campaña electoral el próximo viernes 12 de abril en Galicia en un acto aún por concretar en Ferrol (A Coruña), donde se ubica una de las sedes de los astilleros de Navantia.

Según fuentes de la coalición, Pablo Iglesias prevé iniciar su campaña en un territorio donde aspira a obtener un buen resultado electoral pese a que, a diferencia de en 2016, no reeditará la confluencia con En Marea y el partido nacionalista Anova.

Pablo Iglesias pretende ir a Ferrol porque allí se ubica uno de los sectores estratégicos para España, el naval, que Podemos aspira a apoyar y a relanzar.

Además, Ferrol es la ciudad de Yolanda Díaz, la candidata de referencia de la lista gallega junto a Antón Gómez-Reino Varela.

La coalición está pendiente de obtener los permisos necesarios entre otros del Ministerio de Defensa, para realizar su acto, según las mismas fuentes. 

