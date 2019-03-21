Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Elecciones 2019 Sánchez pide a Torra no patrimonializar las instituciones y dice que el Gobierno actuará con serenidad y determinación

El presidente ha enfatizado que el Gobierno actuará de acuerdo con lo que le solicite la Junta Electoral Central.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pedro Sánchez./EFE

Pedro Sánchez./EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha instado este jueves al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, a "respetar" la neutralidad y la "concepción neutral" de las instituciones públicas y "no patrimonializarla", al ser preguntado por la decisión del Ejecutivo catalán de cubrir la pancarta del lazo amarillo de la fachada de la Generalitat que la Junta Electoral Central ordenó retirar con otra en recuerdo de los líderes independentistas presos con un lazo blanco.

Del mismo modo, Sánchez ha enfatizado que el Gobierno actuará de acuerdo con lo que le solicite la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) "con serenidad pero también con mucha determinación".

"Las instituciones públicas son instituciones de todos y de todas. Ya sea en Catalunya de nacionalistas como de no nacionalistas", afirma Sánchez

"Las instituciones públicas son instituciones de todos y de todas. Ya sea en Catalunya de nacionalistas como de no nacionalistas. Y por tanto sus dirigentes y sus líderes lo que tienen que hacer es respetar esa neutralidad y esa concepción de la institución plural, no patrimonializarla", ha afirmado en declaraciones a los medios antes de participar en la cumbre de jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de la UE en Bruselas. "Lo que puedo garantizar es que el Gobierno de España estará a lo que diga la Junta Electoral Central", ha añadido a continuación.

Sánchez ha aprovechado la pregunta para recordar "a todos los actores políticos" que España "es un Estado social y democrático de Derecho" y que cuando se entra en un proceso electoral es necesario que todos se sometan a lo que marque la JEC.

La Generalitat ha cubierto sobre las 10.30 horas de este jueves la pancarta con el lazo amarillo que colgaba de su fachada, que la JEC ordenó retirar, y ha colocado otra con el mismo lema en recuerdo de los líderes independentistas presos, pero con un lazo de color blanco.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad