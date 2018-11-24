La presidenta de la Junta de Andalucía, Susana Díaz, declaró en una entrevista que no se puede caer en los mismos bloqueos en los que cayó la formación del Gobierno central: "La legitimidad que tienes para formar una mayoría no la puedes usar para bloquear la democracia".
La posibilidad de que haya bloqueos que impidan un gobierno y, por tanto, unas nuevas elecciones, es algo que Díaz prefiere no contemplar ya que lo relaciona con un posible adelanto electoral de las elecciones generales: "Es una falta de respeto a Andalucía, a los electores y al 28-F" declaró en una entrevista en el Diario de Cádiz.
En cuanto a su declaración de 80,69 euros en la cuenta bancaria, se mostró reacia a dar más explicaciones: "Es lo que tengo, más un depósito de ahorro de 30.000 euros. Quien quiera ganar dinero no puede venir a la política".
La presidenta se mostró muy crítica con los partidos que se dejan dirigir desde Madrid, principalmente en relación a Rivera: "Yo tenía una relación estupenda con Ciudadanos hasta que llegó Rivera y mandó a parar. Y mandó parar porque entró en estado de pánico después de la moción de censura y del congreso de Casado. Y tenía, antes, un gran Gobierno con Izquierda Unida, a cuyo vicepresidente le tengo un aprecio enorme. Hasta que les pasó lo mismo, pero por Iglesias y por Garzón. Si los andaluces deciden, mayoritariamente, el 2 de diciembre que yo sea su presidenta, que lo respeten" declaró Díaz.
