Elecciones generales 2019 El ganador del debate electoral a cuatro en RTVE, según los medios

Ocho medios han lanzado distintas encuestas para preguntar a los lectores qué candidato se ha alzado como ganador, dejando unos resultados reseñables.

Pablo Casado, Pedro Sánchez, Albert Rivera y Pablo Iglesias en el debate a cuatro en RTVE. /REUTERS

El debate electoral a cuatro de este lunes en RTVE fue visto por 8,9 millones de espectadores, dejando una cuota de pantalla del 43%. Los candidatos a la presidencia del Gobierno del PSOE, PP, Unidas Podemos y Ciudadanos intentaron convencer a los indecisos cuando falta menos de una semana para los comicios.

Tras el debate, distintos diarios lanzaron encuestas para preguntar a los lectores quién ha ganado, dejando unos resultados reseñables. El promedio de las encuestas realizadas por ocho medios establecen que el ganador ha sido Albert Rivera, mientras que sitúan a Pedro Sánchez como perdedor. En segundo lugar se encuentra Pablo Iglesias, mientras que Pablo Casado se sitúa en el tercer puesto.

A través de este gráfico, se pueden comprobar y combinar las distintas conclusiones a las que llegan los medios tras el debate a cuatro en el ente público.

