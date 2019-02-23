El PSOE sería el partido más votado pero el Partido Popular, Ciudadanos y Vox podrían formar gobierno al obtener más del 50% de los votos, según un sondeo publicado por LaSexta.
Los socialistas tienen una intención de voto del 24,3% pero los tres partidos conservadores alcanzarían al 52,5% del electorado, lo que dejaría la llave de La Moncloa en manos de su capacidad para alcanzar acuerdos.
Por tanto, Pablo Casado podría convertise en el nuevo presidente del Gobierno pese a la caída de más de 10 puntos que se augura en esta encuesta. Ya en el primer sondeo publicado tras la convocatoria de elecciones generales los resultados avanzaban una clara victoria del PSOE pero su complicación para lograr la mayoría parlamentaria.
El partido ultraderechista Vox obtendría el 11% de los votos, según el sondeo de LaSexta, por lo que la duda estaría en si la ley electoral perjudicaría mucho sus aspiraciones para poder ser clave en el próximo gobierno.
Ningún candidato aprueba la valoración de los españoles, siendo Pedro Sánchez el que más cerca se queda del suficiente, con un 4,73. El que peor valoración obtiene es Santiago Abascal, con un 2,14.
