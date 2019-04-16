Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Encuesta: ¿Debe mantenerse el debate del 23A en Atresmedia, tras quedarse fuera Vox?

Finalmente, el formato contará con la presencia de los cuatro candidatos a la presidencia del gobierno por parte del PSOE, PP, Unidas Podemos y Ciudadanos.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Imagen de 'El debate'. | Atresmedia

Imagen de 'El debate'. | Atresmedia

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad