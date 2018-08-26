El secretario general de Derechos Humanos y Convivencia del Gobierno Vasco, Jonan Fernández, defiende el acercamiento de "todos los presos de ETA, hasta los más duros" a cárceles de Euskadi y su entorno porque así lo "dice la ley".

En una entrevista en El Correo, Fernández afirma asimismo que la ley no establece como requisito previo para su acercamiento que los presos etarras tengan que pedir perdón.

El representante vasco espera que el gobierno central no se "demore mucho" en llevar a cabo nuevos acercamientos y pide al PP que no use la política penitenciaria como un "arma arrojadiza" y haga una "aportación positiva" a la convivencia.

"Cualquier acto que suponga enaltecer un pasado de violencia y de vulneración de derechos humanos es inaceptable"

Fernández asegura que las víctimas de ETA "tienen un lugar en el proceso de diálogo que debe preceder a los acercamientos" y recuerda que en Francia "se ha hechos así y es un modelo a aplicar".

Al mismo tiempo censura los actos de bienvenida a los presos de ETA cuando salen de la cárcel. "El Gobierno Vasco y el lehendakari ya han dicho claramente que cualquier acto que suponga enaltecer un pasado de violencia y de vulneración de derechos humanos es inaceptable", recuerda.

Respecto a la decisión del Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez de exhumar los restos de Franco, Fernández considera que "urge" hacerlo. "Es un gesto muy simbólico y sirve para ofrecer reparación a las víctimas y como medida democrática para la sociedad", asevera.