La Secretaría General de Instituciones Penitenciarias ha ordenado el traslado de tres presos de ETA que cumplen condena por delitos de terrorismo, Idoya Martínez García, Oier Urrutia González y Unai López de Ocáriz López.
Los tres internos han admitido la legalidad penitenciaria vigente al recurrir su clasificación y han sido trasladados por vinculación familiar, según ha informado el organismo dependiente del Ministerio del Interior. Desde la llegada de Fernando Grande-Marlaska al Ministerio del Interior en junio de 2018, se han autorizado 29 traslados de presos de ETA.
Idoya Martínez García será trasladada del centro penitenciario de A Lama (Pontevedra) al de Asturias. Ingresó en prisión el 18 de noviembre de 2003 y cumple una condena de 30 años por depósito de armas, tenencia de explosivos y robo. Cumplió las tres cuartas partes de la condena en agosto 2018.
Oier Urrutia González pasará también de la cárcel de A Lama, aunque en este caso para ir a la de Logroño. Ingresó en prisión el 5 de abril de 2009 y cumple una condena de 14 años por pertenencia a organización terrorista y depósito de armas y municiones. Cumplirá las tres cuartas partes de la condena en septiembre de 2019, según Instituciones Penitenciarias.
Unai López de Ocáriz López, por último, pasará del centro penitenciario de Albolote (Granada) al de Daroca, en Zaragoza. Ingresó en prisión el 28 de agosto de 2001 y cumple una condena de 25 años por los delitos de estragos, depósito de armas y municiones e incendios. Cumplirá las tres cuartas partes de la condena en mayo de 2020.
