La vicepresidenta en funciones del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha asegurado este lunes que no ha habido nuevos contactos entre Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias de cara a la investidura pero ha avanzado que el objetivo es reunirse "pronto" y a ser posible este mes de agosto.
En una entrevista en la Cadena Ser, Calvo ha reprochado a Iglesias su "personalismo" en las negociaciones que se han mantenido hasta el momento y ha afirmado que "si las cosas no cambian, el señor Iglesias va a tener un espacio en la política española cerrando el paso, por segunda vez desde la izquierda, a un presidente socialista".
Calvo ha reconocido que el programa del PSOE está "mejorado" con las aportaciones de Podemos pero ha insistido en que para los socialistas el "personalismo" de Iglesias tiene "una dosis muy aquilatada", "y eso nos importa mucho más".
"En las políticas de Estado tenemos discrepancias importantes"
Ha recordado que todo el mes de junio, el presidente en funciones insistió a Iglesias en que lo primero era "programa, objetivos, leyes y cronograma de trabajo y luego las áreas de gestión, los cargos y los nombres. Y en todo el mes de junio no fue posible".
Calvo también ha subrayado las diferencias que separan a los socialistas de Unidas Podemos en temas de Estado. En este sentido, la vicepresidenta ha reconocido que la crisis del Open Arms hubiera provocado tensiones en un hipotético Gobierno de coalición porque "nos separan muchas cosas, en las políticas de Estado con Unidas Podemos tenemos discrepancias importantes"
