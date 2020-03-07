El Gobierno elige como vocal del patronato del Museo Reina Sofía a Rodríguez Palop, eurodiputada de Unidas Podemos

madrid
El Gobierno de coalición quiere mostrarse unido después de una semana marcada por las declaraciones cruzadas entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos. Tanto es así, que el Ministerio de Cultura –cartera socialista– ha nombrado a la eurodiputada de UP María Eugenia Rodríguez Palop como vocal del patronato del Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofia por parte del Ministerio.
El patronado es un órgano rector colegiado al museo Reina Sofía y tiene la presidencia honorífica de los Reyes. Está compuesto por diez vocales natos y otros 20 designados por el ministro de Cultura y Deporte, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, quién, de acuerdo con Pedro Sánchez, ha decidido nombrar a Rodríguez Palop para una de las tres vacantes que habían quedado libres.
Según recoge el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), el Ministerio ha nombrado –junto a Rodríguez Palop– a Beatriz Corredor Sierra, diputada del PSOE y ex secretaria de Estado de Vivienda, y a la expresidenta de la Academia de Cine y exministra de Cultura, Ángeles González-Sinde.
Las tres vocales designarán sus funciones, tal y como informa el BOE, durante los tres próximos años y sus mandatos podrán ser renovados un máximo de dos veces por un periodo de la misma duración.
María Eugenia Rodríguez Palop es una de las personalidades de confianza de Pablo Iglesias, que eligió a la política como cabeza de lista para encabezar la candidatura de Unidas Podemos en las pasadas elecciones europeas de 2019.
