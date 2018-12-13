Público
Presupuestos vascos El Gobierno Vasco retira su proyecto de presupuestos al no alcanzar un acuerdo con EH Bildu

El Consejo de Gobierno se ha reunido de manera extraordinaria este jueves y ha adoptado la decisión de retirar el proyecto de ley de presupuestos, tras no alcanzar un acuerdo con EH Bildu, tal y como anunció el consejero de Economía y Hacienda, Pedro Azpiazu.​

Consejero de Economía y Hacienda, Pedro Azpiazu | EFE

El Gobierno Vasco ha decidido, en un Consejo Extraordinario, retirar su proyecto de presupuestos de 2019, tras no alcanzar un acuerdo con EH Bildu, y ha anunciado que se prorrogarán las cuentas públicas de 2018.

El Consejo de Gobierno se ha reunido de manera extraordinaria a las 8.00 horas de este jueves y ha adoptado la decisión de retirar el proyecto de ley de presupuestos, tal y como anunció el consejero de Economía y Hacienda, Pedro Azpiazu.

El proyecto tenía que someterse este jueves al trámite del debate y votación de las enmiendas parciales en comisión parlamentaria, pero finalmente el Gobierno no llevará sus presupuestos a la cámara, da por cerrada la negociación y prorrogará las cuentas públicas de este año, han informado fuentes del ejecutivo autonómico.

El Gobierno formado por el PNV y el PSE ha mantenido en las últimas semanas negociaciones con EH Bildu para acordar los presupuestos pero el plazo impuesto por el ejecutivo para consensuarlos finalizó a medianoche, sin que se produjeran más acercamientos en torno a los complementos de las pensiones, el eje sobre el que han girado las conversaciones.

