Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Grande-Marlaska considera un "insulto" que la derecha banalice la violencia machista

El ministro criticó la postura del PP y de Vox mientras que las banderas del PSOE están enfocadas a los problemas sociales. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, atiende las explicaciones durante la inauguración de la exposición 'La Guardia Civil,175 años a tu lado', este jueves en la sala de exposiciones 'La Arquería', en Madrid. EFE/ Carlos Perez

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, atiende las explicaciones durante la inauguración de la exposición "La Guardia Civil,175 años a tu lado", este jueves en la sala de exposiciones "La Arquería", en Madrid. EFE/ Carlos Perez

El ministro de Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha asegurado este domingo que es un "insulto" que algunas formaciones "banalicen" la violencia machista, la posesión de las armas de fuego, el "enfrentamiento" territorial o el "constitucionalismo" del PSOE.

En la presentación de la candidata socialista a la alcaldía de Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, ha reiterado que es "un insulto" que se quiera "poner en tela de juicio" la violencia machista.

El titular de Interior ha apostado por "materializar una ilusión" en las próximas citas electorales dando "un paso adelante", apoyando al PSOE para que España "siga avanzando y no mire para atrás".

Grande-Marlaska ha asegurado que se todo el mundo percibe la sensación de la "necesidad de ilusión" para llevar adelante un proyecto que se materializa en el ámbito local y autonómico.

En este sentido, el ministro de Interior ha afirmado que el PSOE "cree" en la Constitución y en el artículo VIII, que abarca los artículos 137 al 158, y que estipula la organización territorial del Estado en municipios y comunidades autónomas. Grande-Marlaska ha aludido a la situación de Catalunya, subrayando que el Gobierno "no quiere que una comunidad monopolice" el debate. "Claro que hablamos de Catalunya, como hablamos del resto", ha apostillado.

El ministro de Interior ha resaltado que el Ejecutivo español pivota su política hacia mejorar el "patrimonio" de la población, que, en su opinión, es la educación y sanidad pública y gratuita, servicios sociales, infraestructuras que cohesionen el territorio y proporcionen igualdad, además de apostar por la "cohesión territorial" que se está "usando para enfrentar".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad