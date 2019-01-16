Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Los hospitales de Aguirre La Fiscalía Anticorrupción investiga el sobrecoste de la privatización de la sanidad madrileña durante la etapa de Aguirre

Tras la denuncia de Podemos, ha abierto diligencias para elaborar un informe y decidir en un plazo de seis meses si lo pone en manos de un juzgado

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
La exlíder del PP de Madrid, Esperanza Aguirre, en una imagen de archivo.-EFE

La exlíder del PP de Madrid, Esperanza Aguirre, en una imagen de archivo.-EFE

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha decidido investigar la denuncia presentada hace meses por Podemos sobre los millonarios sobrecostes de los siete hospitales públicos que se construyeron en la Comunidad de Madrid durante la etapa de Esperanza Aguirre, según informa la cadena Ser

De acuerdo con esta información, la Fiscalía ha abierto diligencias para elaborar un informe y decidir en un plazo de seis meses si lo pone en manos de un juzgado. Ya se ha dado un primer movimiento: la Fiscalía ha solicitado todo tipo de documentación a la Consejería de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid

La denuncia de Podemos ha sido clave para que la Fiscalía Anticorrupción actúe. El partido morado ya denunció el pasado mes de julio la mala gestión de hasta siete hospitales públicos y el modelo sanitario que aplicó el Gobierno de Aguirre: contratos desleales, cálculos opacos para pagar a las concesionarias, sobrecostes de más de 3.000 mil millones e indicios de delitos de fraude, malversación y prevaricación. 

Podemos calculó, además, la cuantía de los contratos firmados por el pago por la financiación y construcción de los hospitales, el pago por los servicios no sanitarios y la explotación de los locales comerciales (cafeterías, tiendas, televisiones y parkings). En estos pagos, Podemos estimó unos sobrecostes, que se tendrán que pagar hasta 2035, y que podrían llegar hasta los 3.483 millones en el total. En concreto, irían entre 1.200 y 1.600 millones de euros sólo por el concepto de la construcción y entre 1.975 y 3.483 millones por el contrato total.

Ese incremento, asegura la información de la Cadena Ser, "se disparó gracias a contratos que fueron modificados de forma ilegal porque se convalidaron los gastos a través de acuerdos del Consejo de Gobierno sin contar con el informe de fiscalización de la Intervención General".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad