Iglesias: "Ojalá el PP sonara más a Ana Pastor y menos a José María Aznar"

El presidente del Gobierno ha comparecido en el Congreso por la situación en Catalunya y el Brexit. El secretario general de Podemos ha pedido a Sánchez que apueste por el diálogo con los partidos catalanes y se reúna el próximo 21 de diciembre con el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. 

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, llega al Congreso en una jornada en la que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparece ante el pleno para hablar de la situación en Cataluña en un pleno en el que también informará del acuerdo de la Unión Euro

Pablo Iglesias, el secretario general de Podemos, ha reclamado al Gobierno y a los partidos catalanes que dialoguen y a la derecha que tenga responsabilidad. Al presidente del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, le ha pedido que no ceda ante las "presiones" para tomar medidas centralizadoras sobre Catalunya y que comience a dialogar con el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra: "Los Presupuestos Generales del Estado  pueden ser un punto de partida, y no puede ser que los defendamos más que vosotros. El 21 de diciembre tienen una oportunidad. Hablen, parlem".

Sobre la derecha ha sostenido que están en "la lógica del a por ellos". "Se echa de menos una derecha responsable y con altura de Estado. Ojalá sonara el PP un poco más a Ana Pastor y un poco menos a José María Aznar", ha asegurado el secretario general de Podemos desde el hemiciclo. 

Iglesias ha recriminado a los partidos que entren dentro de una política de "inflamación": "Hay un estilo político que se está imponiendo marcado por Twitter".

El presidente del Gobierno ha lanzado durante su comparecencia varias amenazas al Gobierno de la Generalitat por los últimos acontecimientos. Con una dialéctica más dura de lo normal, ha acusado a los independentistas de "socavar el proyecto europeo a base de socavar el proyecto de España" pero no ha concretado ninguna medida que vaya a adoptar de inmediato. 

(Habrá ampliación)


