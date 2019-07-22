Público
Pablo Iglesias y Pedro Sánchez, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

Las negociaciones de cara a la investidura entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos están en punto muerto, según apuntan fuentes del partido de Pablo Iglesias. "No quieren la coalición", aseguran desde la formación morada. No habría prevista ninguna reunión, pues, antes del comienzo del debate de investidura, que comienza este lunes, informa Alexis Romero.

En cambio, fuentes socialistas matizan que la apreciación de que las negociaciones están estancadas procede de la formación morada, informa Manuel Sánchez, quien añade que anoche no se alcanzó un acuerdo, por lo que se emplazó a una nueva cita entre ambos partidos después de que se pronunciara el líder socialista.

Durante las próximas horas sabremos cómo culminan las negaciones que marcarán el resultado final de la investidura que afronta Pedro Sánchez.

